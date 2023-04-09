In a voluntary role into a world few people see, the Independent Monitoring Board are searching for ‘independent monitors’ in prisons and immigration detention centres.

In fact, once members have received their security clearance, they have unrestricted access to the prison and can talk to any prisoner they wish to, out of sight and hearing of members of staff, if necessary, to monitor day-to-day activity across the establishment. This provides an opportunity to report on whether individuals are being treated fairly and humanely and whether they are being given the support they need to turn their lives around.

The role at HMP Lindholme involves being appointed by ministers to report on whether the individuals held there are being treated fairly and humanely and whether prisoners are being given the support they need to turn their lives around.

Pictured is HMP Lindholme prison, on Bawtry Rd, at Hatfield Woodhouse, Hatfield, Doncaster.

The time requirement would be two to three visits per month, together with attendance at a board meeting for one half day each month. No previous experience of the criminal justice sector is required. Ongoing availability and commitment to the role is essential, together with living within 30 miles of the prison.

The advert by the IMB has a statement from a volunteer that reads: “It could be the most rewarding thing you have ever done, and you can make a real difference to prison life. I was unemployed when I started volunteering and did not know how I would be able to re-enter the workplace after being out of work for so long. The experience and confidence I gained on the board enabled me to get paid employment, which I now do alongside my volunteer role.”

You will need to: be a good listener; always act with integrity; be committed to equality, diversity, and inclusion; be able to analyse observed events and behaviour, make decisions and apply common sense. You will also need to work within a team, be a good communicator and have basic computer skills.