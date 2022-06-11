The 30-year-old, named only as David, was last seen at an address on Aughton Road in the Swallonest area of Rotherham at around 6.30pm on Friday, June 10.

He is described as white, of a stocky build, around 5ft 10ins tall and bald. It is believed he was wearing a dark hoodie with dark tracksuit bottoms, blue rubber gloves and beige trainers when he went missing.

It is understood that he may be travelling around on public transport, and therefore could be anywhere in the area.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for help to find David, 30, who has gone missing from the Swallownest area of Rotherham