News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk

South Yorkshire Mayor set to grant £3.44m for Balby active travel scheme

Doncaster Council is set to receive a grant from the regional authority to improve active travel routes in a suburb.
By Shannon Mower
Published 28th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST

On Monday (31 July), the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) is set to approve a grant to create active travel routes in Balby.

£3.44 million for the scheme will be awarded to Doncaster Council from the Transforming Cities Fund Grant, funding that was granted to the SYMCA from central government.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The scheme aims to make active travel such as walking and cycling a viable alternative to driving across South Yorkshire.

Cycle LaneCycle Lane
Cycle Lane
Most Popular

8.7km of new or improved cycling and walking routes will be constructed including ‘quiet streets’ routes in lesser traveled areas.

These include A60 cycle routes through Wadworth Hill and Sandford Road.

Connectivity to Wadworth and Warmsworth will also be improved with several routes both on and off-road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Improved cycling provision will also be provided as part of the scheme, with key employment sites able to store 40 bicycles.

Related topics:MayorDoncaster CouncilSouth Yorkshire