South Yorkshire Mayor set to grant £3.44m for Balby active travel scheme

On Monday (31 July), the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) is set to approve a grant to create active travel routes in Balby.

£3.44 million for the scheme will be awarded to Doncaster Council from the Transforming Cities Fund Grant, funding that was granted to the SYMCA from central government.

The scheme aims to make active travel such as walking and cycling a viable alternative to driving across South Yorkshire.

Cycle Lane

8.7km of new or improved cycling and walking routes will be constructed including ‘quiet streets’ routes in lesser traveled areas.

These include A60 cycle routes through Wadworth Hill and Sandford Road.

Connectivity to Wadworth and Warmsworth will also be improved with several routes both on and off-road.

