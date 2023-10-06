South Yorkshire Mayor calls for ‘immediate clarity’ on questions surrounding Network North scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week, the government announced that the planned Birmingham to Manchester route of the long-awaited railway project HS2 would be scrapped.

In its place, a new scheme titled Network North has been promised, involving a series of transport improvements across the country.

Plans for South Yorkshire include the reinstatement of the former Don Valley railway line, upgrades to the Hope Valley line between Manchester and Sheffield, and “quadrupled” services between Leeds and Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard responded to the announcement:

“I’m deeply concerned. The PM’s announcement to scrap HS2 creates huge uncertainty for transport plans across South Yorkshire and the rest of the north.

“New promises with very little clarity about how or when money will be made available. Projects and priorities were chosen with no consultation: a new shopping list created but no details of how it will check out.

“The precedent is that the Government don’t deliver for the North. How can we trust this new plan when since 2019 alone we have been promised HS2 in full, Northern Powerhouse Rail in full, an Integrated Rail Plan, a London style transport system and Levelling-Up?

“Now every single one of those promises has been thrown into chaos, while failing to solve a single problem today.”

Mayor Coppard has released questions for the government, for which he has called for “immediate clarity”: