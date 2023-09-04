South Yorkshire Mayor announces series of bus campaign meetings
Oliver Coppard announced three dates across South Yorkshire for public meetings to discuss what he calls the “fight for a fair bus deal”.
He will appear in Sheffield, Penistone, Auckley and Thurcroft on dates throughout September which can be found here: Fighting for a fair deal for public transport – South Yorkshire MCA (southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk)
Several more dates are expected to follow, in areas which have been most affected by bus services cuts.
According to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) 42 per cent of bus services in the region have been cut over the past 10 years.
The government recently allocated funding to local authoritied through the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), however the SYMCA received nothing.
Mr Coppard has vowed to fix the “broken” bus service in the region with his new plan.