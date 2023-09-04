News you can trust since 1925
The Mayor of South Yorkshire has announced a series of meetings to inform the public of his campaign for improved bus funding for the region.
By Shannon Mower
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Oliver Coppard announced three dates across South Yorkshire for public meetings to discuss what he calls the “fight for a fair bus deal”.

He will appear in Sheffield, Penistone, Auckley and Thurcroft on dates throughout September which can be found here: Fighting for a fair deal for public transport – South Yorkshire MCA (southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk)

Several more dates are expected to follow, in areas which have been most affected by bus services cuts.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard. Credit: Jonathan GawthorpeSouth Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard. Credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe
According to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) 42 per cent of bus services in the region have been cut over the past 10 years.

The government recently allocated funding to local authoritied through the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), however the SYMCA received nothing.

Mr Coppard has vowed to fix the “broken” bus service in the region with his new plan.

