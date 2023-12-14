South Yorkshire man scoops £115,000 Euromillions prize - and buys new coffee machine

A mystery Euromillions winner from South Yorkshire has scooped a whopping £115,000 prize – and used his winnings to buy a coffee machine.

The mystery winner, known only as Mr. H, has banked £114,932.80 after matching the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number in the EuroMillions draw on Friday 17 November.

Lottery bosses say his first purchase was a new coffee machine - and he plans to pay off his mortgage.

The South Yorkshire local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

The mystery man landed a £115,000 prize on the EuroMillions draw.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “We’re so happy for Mr. H!

"Hopefully he has had a chance to put his feet up with a lovely hot brew from his new coffee machine, and can now think about paying off his mortgage.Congratulations!”

By setting up an online National Lottery Direct Debit you can guarantee that you never miss out with the added bonus of having no ticket to worry about or numbers to check.