Dean Ainsworth, aged 27, from Wombwell, has become the new general manager at the popular leisure centre, which is managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT).

With a career in the leisure industry spanning eight years, Dean began working as a lifeguard at Barnsley Metrodome before taking on a leisure and fitness supervisor role at Your Space Dearneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joins as general manager at Dearne Valley as an exciting time for the centre.

Dean Ainsworth, the new general manager at DCLT’s Dearne Valley Leisure Centre.

Dean said: “I’m really enjoying the atmosphere of having a close-knit team on site as well as the footfall of customers with very similar interests to me. I have always enjoyed a wide range of sports and I am into training in the gym, too.

“It’s a great move for my personal career progression as I have always had ambitions to run my own site and this is the perfect opportunity for me to develop myself but also help grow the centre and create a real buzz about it.

“I have dealt with many different challenges throughout my time in the industry including recovering from the pandemic so I feel I can bring this wealth of experience into Dearne Valley and be a positive and upbeat influence on the team.