South Yorkshire homebuilder serves up fun with donation to young people’s centre

The centre offers a safe and welcoming environment for young people aged 10 to 19, as well as a wide range of social and recreational activities.

Young people in the area can take advantage of dance arts, video games and a coffee bar, but not table tennis in the past few weeks because the original table recently broke.

The contribution from Barratt Homes, which is building new homes nearby at Lancaster Gardens, will enable Bircotes Young People’s Centre to offer the activity once again, bringing even more choice to those using the service.

Staff and Children from Harworth and Bircotes Young Peoples Centre enjoying their table tennis table.

Deborah Cameron Hume, Youth Worker at Bircotes Young People’s Centre, said: “The donation of a new table tennis facility is really welcomed by us and the young people who use the centre.

"Being able to take part in this fun activity is something young people have missed in recent weeks so this is really good news and means that they can take part in a wider variety of activities once again.”

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Bircotes Young People’s Centre a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“We hope this donation will provide hours of entertainment for the young people of Doncaster.”

