News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

South Yorkshire gains Local Visitor Economy Partnership status, increasing tourism opportunities

South Yorkshire has become part of a national scheme to improve its visitor economy.
By Shannon Mower
Published 27th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST

It was announced on Wednesday (26 July) that South Yorkshire is one of seven to join the Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP), a scheme by national tourism body VisitEngland.

There are now 25 destinations across England which are part of the partnership.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those announced will work with VisitEngland and a team of Regional Development Leads to improve its visitor economy.

Doncaster city centre. Credit: Dean AtkinsDoncaster city centre. Credit: Dean Atkins
Doncaster city centre. Credit: Dean Atkins
Most Popular

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and each of the region’s local authorities will be able to access advice, toolkits and training programmes catered towards improving their tourist offering.

The announcement comes after a report last month which revealed that tourism contributes £1.3 billion yearly to the economy in Sheffield alone.

The other destinations to join the scheme are West Yorkshire, London and Partners, Cotswolds Plus, Visit Isle of Wight, Visit Worcestershire, and Coventry and Warwickshire.

Related topics:South YorkshireWest YorkshireSheffieldLondon