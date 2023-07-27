South Yorkshire gains Local Visitor Economy Partnership status, increasing tourism opportunities

It was announced on Wednesday (26 July) that South Yorkshire is one of seven to join the Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP), a scheme by national tourism body VisitEngland.

There are now 25 destinations across England which are part of the partnership.

Those announced will work with VisitEngland and a team of Regional Development Leads to improve its visitor economy.

Doncaster city centre. Credit: Dean Atkins

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and each of the region’s local authorities will be able to access advice, toolkits and training programmes catered towards improving their tourist offering.

The announcement comes after a report last month which revealed that tourism contributes £1.3 billion yearly to the economy in Sheffield alone.