South Yorkshire gains Local Visitor Economy Partnership status, increasing tourism opportunities
It was announced on Wednesday (26 July) that South Yorkshire is one of seven to join the Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP), a scheme by national tourism body VisitEngland.
There are now 25 destinations across England which are part of the partnership.
Those announced will work with VisitEngland and a team of Regional Development Leads to improve its visitor economy.
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and each of the region’s local authorities will be able to access advice, toolkits and training programmes catered towards improving their tourist offering.
The announcement comes after a report last month which revealed that tourism contributes £1.3 billion yearly to the economy in Sheffield alone.
The other destinations to join the scheme are West Yorkshire, London and Partners, Cotswolds Plus, Visit Isle of Wight, Visit Worcestershire, and Coventry and Warwickshire.