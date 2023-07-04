Staff from across the organisation swam the equivalent of the perimeter of South Yorkshire (170 miles) to raise money for two incredible causes – The Fire Fighters Charity and The Royal Life Saving Society.

From frontline firefighters to corporate staff, each pledged to swim anything from 100 metres to several miles to support the challenge which ran from 22-29 May.

So far more than £1,400 has been raised but the final figure is expected to be over £1,700 once gift aid donations have been confirmed.

The fundraising swimmers

Chief Fire Officer Chris Kirby said: “Well done to everyone who took part in this swimming event and raised so much money for these two fantastic charities.

“Every life lost is one too many. That’s why we decided to support the Royal Life Saving Society and the work they do in helping people learn how to swim and enjoy the water safely.

The Royal Life Saving Society UK has a proud history of helping to reducing the number of lives lost to drowning.

Their mission is to be the leader in lifesaving and lifeguarding in the UK and Republic of Ireland, aiming to give everyone the potential to save lives and enjoy water, safely.

“I’m delighted that we are also supporting the Fire Fighters Charity who do such amazing work for firefighters and their families across the UK.”

The Fire Fighters Charity offers specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community, empowering individuals to live happier and healthier lives.