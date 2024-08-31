South Yorkshire band Bring Me The Horizon team up with local football club for clothing range

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local football club are drumming up support for – by launching a new clothing range in conjunction with a leading South Yorkshire rock band.

Bring Me the Horizon drummer Mat Nicholls has joined up with home town club Maltby Main to create a new line of clothing and help with the redesign of the club's new cafe and team shop.

The rocker, 38, has taken time out ahead of gigs in Indonesia, Brazil and Chile to design a range of hoodies, t-shirts and scarves in the club’s colours as well as helping with ideas at the Muglet Lane ground.

Maltby chairman Kieron White said: "Mat is a local lad who wanted to back his home town club and we're so grateful for his support in the changes we're looking to make as we aim to reconnect the club with the community.

Mat Nicholls of Bring Me The Horizon has designed a clothing range for Maltby Main.

"A big part of that has been the new clothing line that Mat has designed which has created a buzz around the club for this season."

Bring Me The Horizon have also sponsored Maltby’s home and away shirts for the 24/25 season which feature the band's logo.

Mat said: "I'm Maltby born and bred and after speaking with Kieron about his plans for the club he asked if we wanted to get involved - I jumped at the chance.

"The club's been getting fans from all over the world getting in touch interested in the new shirts and it's great to see Maltby Main getting attention in places like Indonesia and Mexico."

You can find out more about the new clothing range at: https://maltby-main-fc.sumupstore.com