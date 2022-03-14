South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: Royal Navy announced as one of the event sponsors

The Royal Navy employs more than 30,000 sailors, including over 5,500 apprentices on 21 different apprenticeship programmes.

In times of peace and conflict, the Royal Navy is key to Britain’s prosperity and success and all the tasks they undertake include Royal Navy apprentices. They recognise the importance of world class, relevant training by investing into training establishments which deliver suitably trained personnel to the front line of operations, wherever they may be.

The Royal Navy will be presenting the Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year Award and join us in welcoming entries into this category, which is open to apprentices working within either the Health or Public Service Sector.

Your entry can be completed by either the apprentice or their employer, but needs to have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2021. Key information that the judges will be looking for are the contribution that the individual has made throughout their apprenticeship showing their commitment and attitude to the role along with details of their qualifications either working towards achieving and or already achieved.

For more information about the Navy, visit https://www.royalnavy.mod.uk/careers/levels-of-entry/apprenticeships

We have 13 award categories available to enter. Simply visit the event website for full details and to start your journey by registering to enter.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones. There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers.

If you need some help preparing your entry our free 40-minute crash course is a must for your diary. It will include category criteria review and analysis; understanding of what the judges are looking for; and top tips for putting your entry together. The virtual course will be held on March 23 at 10am. A link to register can be found at the footer of the event website.

For further information go to www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/