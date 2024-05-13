"Someone will get hurt": Upset as lifeguard chairs ditched at Doncaster swimming pools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A concerned swimmer has described a scheme to remove lifgeuard chairs from the side of Doncaster’s swimming pools as “utter madness” and has warned: “Sooner or later, someone will get hurt.”

While lifeguards will remain alongside all of the city’s pools, the traditional high seat chair will no longer be used, with staff monitoring swimmers from a standing area at the side of each pool.

One concerned swimmer told the Free Press: “Lifeguards are now expected to stand within an area about 8m wide, from one side of pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There is no way they can see the far side and below water. – utter madness.

Lifeguards at Doncaster's swimming pools will no longer be seated in high seat chairs.

"Probably some money saving scheme, but sooner or later someone will get hurt and the lifeguard will be blamed for not being about to see through choppy water.

"It would not be so bad if they could walk around, but they are restricted to one small area. I speak with some experience as I am a swim coach and know how difficult it is to see through choppy water, even when closely watching a swimmer.”

Bosses at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust have insisted swimmers will be safe following the changes and Kelly Nicoll, head of environment, health and safety at DCLT, said: “We have recently undertaken Lifeguard Zone Visibility Tests (LZVT) across all our swimming pools, following guidance from the Royal Life Saving Society, which is identified as best practice in the Health and Safety Executive, Management of Health and Safety in Swimming Pools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a result of carrying out these tests, changes to lifeguard positions have been made and pool lifeguard chairs removed.

“The health and safety of our customers is always our utmost priority and the rigorous LZVT test is carried out to ensure that a lifeguard can observe the whole pool, including the floor, from their lifeguard position.

"Where the lifeguard cannot see a particular part of the pool, adjustments are made to their position. Various factors are considered when reviewing the position of a lifeguard such as pool depth, vision through the water, glare and reflection, pool scanning and response times to incidents.