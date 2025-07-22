Social media appeal after Doncaster cat turns up 50 miles away in Manchester

A social media appeal has been launched to find the owner of a cat which turned up more than fifty miles away in Greater Manchester.

Photos of the all-black feline have been shared on Facebook, saying the animal has been discovered in the Rochdale area of Greater Manchester in recent days.

The finder wrote: “He’s been meowing a lot outside my door – so I let him in and he went straight to sleep.

"After I got the microchip checked, it shows he’s registered at Doncaster?

"There was also no answer on the phone number that was linked to the microchip so if anyone’s been to Rochdale recently please get in touch.”

Anyone who may be able to help with information and get the cat back to its rightful owner, can contact the Facebook page Doncaster Cats – Lost and Found.

For more details, visit the page, which can be found HERE