Social housing rent in Doncaster set to rise by 7.7 percent

Doncaster Council is set to approve a rise in social housing rent to account for increasing costs.
By Shannon Mower
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 17:49 GMT
Next week, the council’s cabinet will vote whether to approve a proposed 7.7 rent increase for St Leger Homes tenants.

An average weekly rent will rise by £6.30 a week under the plans, increasing to £88.16 per week from £81.86.

Doncaster’s social housing rent will remain the lowest in South Yorkshire.

Social housing rent in Doncaster set to rise by 7.7 percent.

If approved, the rise will come into effect from 1 April 2024.

Those living in social housing who are in receipt of Universal Credit or Housing Benefit covering their full rent will not have to pay any additional costs.

Funding generated from 1 percent of the increase will be used to acquire around 26 new council properties.

A further 1.2 percent will be used to respond to damp, mould and condensation in properties.

Cabinet will vote on the plans alongside the full annual budgets next week, followed by a full council decision on Monday, 26 February.

