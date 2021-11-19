Snow is coming to Doncaster as temperatures plummet over the next couple of weeks

The BBC have predicted that snow will be landing in Doncaster on Friday, November 26.

The snow will begin in the early morning with low temperatures of just one degree.

It is not predicted to last long and will most likely turn into sleet at the day goes on.

Over the next couple of weeks the temperatures will drop considerably from the unseasonably warm ones we have been experiencing so far this year.

On Friday, November 19 it will be a warm 14 degrees but by Thursday, November 25 we will have dropped all the way down to low’s of one degree.

The weather is predicted to be settled until next Friday with sunny spells and cloud cover most days.

It is most definitely time to get out the wooly hats and scarves and get ready for winter to come to Doncaster.