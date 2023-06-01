Sky Sports host Jeff Stelling announces Doncaster show after quitting Soccer Saturday

The popular presenter hung up his microphone last weekend after nearly three decades with the broacaster – but will be back in the limelight when he presents ‘An Evening With Jeff Stelling’ later this year.

The 68-year-old host will appear at the Empress Building in Mexborough on September 24, revealing details from his glittering career.

A spokesman for organisers Reyt Good Events said: “Jeff Stelling is coming to Mexborough for one night only.

"The night will give you an insight to a behind the scenes look at what goes on in the studios with some incredible football stories from Jeff who has over 20 years of hosting and has worked with some of footballs biggest stars from George Best, David Beckham and many more.

“There will also be a live Q&A on the evening giving you a chance to ask Jeff any questions.”

Tickets are available HERE

Stelling departed after the final day of the Premier League season following a 25-year stint as the host of Soccer Saturday and Soccer Special, and 29 years with Sky Sports.

Following his final show, he tweeted: "The morning after the day before. It all seems like an out of body experience (with my body, you would want to be out of it). I wanted to thank everyone for the overwhelming number of kind messages. I’m going to take a few weeks to assess my options and then decide what is next."

He announced his departure live on Soccer Saturday earlier this season, saying: "I've been at Sky for more than 30 years and loved every moment of my time as part of the Soccer Saturday team.

"It is now the right time to move on and give Sky Sports viewers a break from my relentless rants, bad gags and over the top celebrations of Hartlepool United goals. It's been a lot of fun - for me at least!"