Skeleton discovered by a rambler by the River Don in Thorne over the weekend
A Doncaster man got more than he bargained for when he was out for a ramble with a mental health walking group this weekend.
Michael Mulligan @MichaelMulls75 posted on X (formerly Twitter) this picture of what at first looks like a gruesome find near the River Don at Thorne on Sunday, February 4.
He said: “You never know what you’ll find on a Sunday morning stroll #Doncaster #walking @craighampson7 @bignorms.”
On closer inspection, you’ll all be glad to know, the skeleton was actually just a dummy one!