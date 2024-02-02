Skechers at Lakeside Village teams up with Doncaster charity in a stride towards youth empowerment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Active Fusion, local sports charity, is delighted to announce its collaboration with Skechers, the renowned footwear brand, after they generously gifted four £50 vouchers for an upcoming competition.

These vouchers, redeemable at the Skechers store in Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, are up for grabs for those who participate in the competition hosted on Active Fusion's social media pages.

Active Fusion, a dedicated charity that places young people at the forefront of its mission, is committed to providing every child with the best start in life. The charity's vision is to foster a love for an active lifestyle by instilling positive habits that last a lifetime.

Active Fusion’s Director, Lindsy James, commented: “Skechers are dedicated to strengthening communities to ensure the health, success and well-being of youth across the world.

“It's great to receive the support from our local Skechers store at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping Doncaster as our mission aligns in inspiring our society to become more active for life.”

To stand a chance of winning one of the four £50 Skechers vouchers, participants simply need to visit Active Fusion's Facebook page and follow the instructions on the recent competition post to be entered into the draw. The competition is set to close on February 16, 2024.

With their alliance, Skechers, Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, and Active Fusion showcase an unwavering dedication to bolstering the local community and fostering a healthy lifestyle among the youth. This collaboration stands as a testament to the shared commitment of these organisations, marking a significant stride towards community well-being and youth empowerment.

Abby Chandler, Placemaking, Marketing and Communications Manager at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping said: “We are pleased to support Active Fusion with this competition. They are a fantastic local charity dedicated to helping young people into active lifestyles.”

For more information on the competition and to participate, please visit Active Fusion's Facebook page here https://www.facebook.com/Activefusion/.