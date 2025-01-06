Six flood alerts still in place and five Doncaster roads closed after snow melts and heavy rain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six flood alerts are still in place and five Doncaster roads remain closed after snow melts and heavy rain.

The latest report (at 7pm this evening) from Doncaster Council lists the following areas on flood alert:

Middle River Don Catchment - Flooding is possible for: River Don from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe, including Bagley Dike.

Lower River Don Catchment - Flooding is possible for: River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley

The River Don.

Ea Beck Catchment - Flooding is possible for: Ea Beck and the River Skell from Hemsworth to Thorpe in Balne.

River Dearne Catchment - Flooding is possible for: River Dearne and its tributaries from Denby Dale to Mexborough.

River Went Catchment - Flooding is possible for: The River Went and Hoyle Mill Stream from Ackworth Moor Top to the River Don.

River Idle in Nottinghamshire - Flooding is possible for: River Idle and tributaries from West Drayton to the confluence with the River Trent.

And current road closures:

Jubilee Bridge, Ferry Road, Fishlake

Greys Bridge, Old Doncaster Rd, Denaby

Pastures Road, Mexborough

Kirk Bramwith Bridge, Kirk Bramwith

Fordstead Lane, Barnby Dun

A spokesman said: “Please drive with care and be aware of any surface or flood waters. Don't attempt to drive through it - you don't know what lies beneath.”

