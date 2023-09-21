'Singing estate agent' and Doncaster star of The Voice releases first single
Mark Howard, a finalist in the 2022 series of the talent contest, has unveiled his first track Too Late.
The 27-year-old former Hall Cross Academy pupil landed his spot in the final after blowing away singer Anne-Marie with his audition.
Mark, who now lives and works in Nottingham, previously said on Facebook: “Just want to say a huge thank you to every single person who has messaged, commented and shared this moment with me and my family.
“The sheer amount of support is overwhelming.
“Can’t thank you all enough and I can’t wait to share this exciting journey with everyone.”
He later posted that his time on the show had “been a journey for not just me but the whole family.’