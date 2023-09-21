'Singing estate agent' and Doncaster star of The Voice releases first single

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Howard, a finalist in the 2022 series of the talent contest, has unveiled his first track Too Late.

You can listen to the new song HERE

The 27-year-old former Hall Cross Academy pupil landed his spot in the final after blowing away singer Anne-Marie with his audition.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark is releasing his first song after wowing judges on The Voice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark, who now lives and works in Nottingham, previously said on Facebook: “Just want to say a huge thank you to every single person who has messaged, commented and shared this moment with me and my family.

“The sheer amount of support is overwhelming.

“Can’t thank you all enough and I can’t wait to share this exciting journey with everyone.”