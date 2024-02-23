Singer Ellie Goulding in rumours of marriage split from aristocratic Doncaster husband

Singer Ellie Goulding has reportedly split from her aristocractic husband Caspar Jopling, whose family live at Frickley Hall in Doncaster.

National newspapers have claimed that the 37-year-old singer and her art dealer husband Caspar Jopling, 32, have separated.

The Sun reported that the Love Me Like You Do star was pictured kissing and cuddling a young surfing instructor while on holiday in Costa Rica – while her husband stayed at home.

Last summer, the media reported that the couple, who have a young son, were experiencing “difficulties” in their marriage and the pair were pictured without their wedding rings.

The Sun reported a source as saying: “Ellie and Caspar have had a tough time these last couple of years figuring out what they want for their family.

“However it’s now widely known in their social circles that, although they are still best friends and spend time together as co- parents, they decided to call time on their relationship and separated some time ago.”

Ellie married Caspar Jopling, the son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire, in front of royalty and A-list celebrities at York Minster in August 2019.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, James Blunt, Jimmy Carr, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie led the celebrity guests that attended the wedding, with it being reported that Eugenie was the one to introduce Ellie and Caspar.

In 2018, it was revealed she had been secretly baptised at a Doncaster church ahead of her wedding, which was originally due to take place at All Saints Church in Frickley near Caspar’s family home, before the switch to York Minster.

His family live at nearby Frickley Hall and he is the son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam.

Mrs Warde-Aldam, whose family own Frickley Hall between Hooton Pagnell and Frickley, has two children with Mr Jopling who she married in 1987 - Charlotte born in 1990 and Caspar, born in 1992.

She married Charles Andrew Warde-Aldam in 1997.

The couple live at Frickey Hall in the village which was built in 1760.