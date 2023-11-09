Silent vigil for Gaza held by Doncaster Quakers outside city centre coucil offices
Members of Doncaster Quakers have gathered for a silent vigil for Gaza outside City of Doncaster Council’s Civic Offices.
Members carried placards and stood silently outside the building for an hour in Sir Nigel Gresley Square calling for a ceasefire.
Spokesman Derek Guiton said: “The vigil was to call for a ceasefire and negotiated peace in Gaza and was a silent vigil in keeping with our traditions.”
The square has also been the scene of both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine events in recent weeks.