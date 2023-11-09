Silent vigil for Gaza held by Doncaster Quakers outside city centre coucil offices

Members of Doncaster Quakers have gathered for a silent vigil for Gaza outside City of Doncaster Council’s Civic Offices.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members carried placards and stood silently outside the building for an hour in Sir Nigel Gresley Square calling for a ceasefire.

Spokesman Derek Guiton said: “The vigil was to call for a ceasefire and negotiated peace in Gaza and was a silent vigil in keeping with our traditions.”