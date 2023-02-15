Sight loss support group is relaunched in Doncaster after Covid pandemic

The Doncaster Macular Society Support Group, which is a chance for social interaction with local people, will meet face-to-face on Monday, February 20 between 10.30am-noon.

The support group, run by leading sight loss charity the Macular Society, meets in person on the first Wednesday of the month at Doncaster Catholic Club, Waterdale, DN1 3BY.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Macular Society, together with local people, organises the group, which aims to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions.

Doncaster Macular Society Support Group is returning after the Covid pandemic.

Macular disease is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk. The disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.

Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 600,000 people, usually over the age of 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Thompson, Macular Society Regional Manager for Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire, said: “I’m really proud and excited with the launch of this new group for people living in and around the area of Doncaster. I know from experience of our other support groups in the country that people who have been diagnosed with a sight loss condition do rely on them for socialising and support.

“The local group is not only welcome to new members who have been diagnosed with macular disease, but also their family, friends and carers.

“We know the peer support can be so helpful and our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

She added: “Every day, around 300 people are diagnosed with macular disease. It’s the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Macular disease is cruel and isolating. It steals your sight, your independence, and your ability to do the things you love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each month the group invites guest speakers on a variety of subjects, including macular conditions and the impact on daily lives. The meetings are also social occasions where people can chat over a cup of tea.

Alternatively, the Macular Society has also set up a telephone-support group for people who live across Yorkshire. The group dials in on the first Tuesday of the month between 2-3pm.

In just an hour, the telephone support group meetings offer information, encouragement and friendship to people affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions across Yorkshire.

For more information about the Doncaster Support Group, to become a volunteer, or to confirm your attendance for the next support group meeting, please contact Vicky Thompson on 07376 398 916 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about the telephone group, please contact the Society’s groups admin team on 01264 560 259, or Lucinda Hardy on 07517 544 027.