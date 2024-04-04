Shock as Doncaster community centre annouces closure "due to lack of council funds"
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Dunscroft Together project, which is based at the St Lawrence Community Centre in St Lawrence Road, Dunscroft will shut this week, bosses said in a social media post.
A spokesman wrote: “Due to ill health and no funding/help from local council, we will be closing the centre from Friday 5 April untill further notice.
"This also applies to all the groups that we have on at the centre or use the centre.”
Dunscroft Together is a community group devoted to setting up and running community activities for the people of Dunscroft, operating out of St. Lawrence Community Centre.
A statement on the group’s website states: “Dunscroft Together are a community group who want to regenerate Dunscroft and make it a better place to live, work and visit.
"Dunscroft has been forgotten and left behind for too long - we want to change this and put our great community back on the map.
The centre hosts regular events including Job Club, bingo, a free lunch club, charity shop and a youth club.
In response, one user commented: “Sad news. All that time and hard work. Gutted for you and the members.”
“Such sad news,” shared another. “All the work volunteers and others have put in. The charity shop is a godsend for those with limited income and the groups support so many.”
We have contacted City of Doncaster Council for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.