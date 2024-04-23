Sheffield Wednesday themed funeral for Doncaster football fan who coined club's slogan
Ricky Hartley died last month, with tributes and money pouring in for his grieving family following his shock death.
Ricky, who lived in Askern, was a fervent Sheffield Wednesday supporter and was famed among fellow Owls fans for his distinctive rastafarian cap and for asking fans: “We’re all Wednesday aren’t we?”
The slogan – often abbreviated to WAWAW – has become the calling card and slogan of supporters of the Sheffield club – and Ricky, known to supporters as Rasta Ricky, is credited with starting and popularising the chant.
And the slogan took pride of his place at his funeral – with a floral tribute bearing the motto and decked out with Sheffield Wednesday badges proudly on show.
His cortege was also led by plumed horses decked out in the club’s blue and white colours.
A spokesman for Doncaster Funerals said: “On behalf of Doncaster Funerals I would like to thank the family of the late Ricky Hartley for entrusting us with his final journey today.
It has been an honour. #WAWAW.”
Friends and family have previously described Mr Hartley, who died on March 8 as “a true legend” and a Doncaster Funerals spokesman added: “He was a much loved partner, father, grandfather and friend to many. After his family, Sheffield Wednesday was the love of his life for all of his life.
“Ricky will leave a hole in people's lives and will be greatly missed.”
The funeral took place at Memoria Doncaster, Armthorpe Lane with mourners gathering afterwards at Hyde Park Club to raise a glass to him.
His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from Wednesday fans and his devastated daughter Amelia said in an emotional tribute she said: “My darling papa, there isn’t any words to describe how much I'm going to miss you.
"It’s broke my heart I'm just so proud that you were my dad – someone who loved me unconditionally no matter what.
"You was a legend and loved by so many – there’s only one Richard Hartley WAWAW.”
She added: “We are overwhelmed with the hundreds of messages – he was a legend and Sheffield Wednesday was the love of his life.”
