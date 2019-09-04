Sheffield 'shoppers' wanted to appear on Sara Cox TV show - as Magid Magid confirmed as Back In Time guest
Sheffield ‘shoppers’ are being sought to star in a new time travel TV show being filmed in the city.
TV and radio host Sara Cox is currently in Meersbrook filming the new series of Back In Time for the Corner Shop – a living history documentary following a family as they live and work through different decades in a Sheffield convenience store.
Over the last few months, TV crews have been busy transforming a shop on the corner of Derbyshire Lane and Norton Lees Road through a number of different guises for the programme, which is set to air next year.
Now producers have revealed that Sheffield’s former Lord Mayor Magid Magid will star in the show – and they are looking for other people from Sheffield to become involved in the filming.
In a post on Facebook, Hannah Kirby of production firm Wall To Wall, wrote: “For each episode a celebrity guest visits the shop – for the 1980s episode Magid Magid will be stopping by.
“He arrived in Sheffield from Somalia as a young kid in the early 90s, and will be bringing supplies for the family to make a new world food aisle in tribute to the contribution of immigrant families and the changing customer base of local shops. It also reflects the broadening tastes of the general public.
“It would be great to chat to people who also moved to Sheffield from Somalia, and who might be interested in coming into the shop.
“I’m also keen to hear from people of South Asian heritage. We want to reflect the diverse culture of Sheffield so come to our shop for a fun few hours of filming!”
Anyone interested can email me hannah.kirby@walltowall.co.ukto find out more.