Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity launches South Yorkshire-wide sculpture trail in Doncaster to celebrate 150 years

Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity has announced that a roar-some pride of lion sculptures will be taking over South Yorkshire in 2026 to celebrate 150 years of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titled ‘Pride of Yorkshire’, this major public art trail is the charity’s most ambitious fundraising campaign yet and will raise vital funds to support the hospital’s next chapter of life-changing care.

Building on the success of Bears of Sheffield, this new trail will feature 150 large lion and lioness sculptures, and 150 smaller lion cub sculptures – each telling a unique story and designed by professional artists and community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This ambitious project will see sculptures positioned across Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield bringing communities together and inspiring thousands of visitors to explore the region.

The Pride of Yorkshire revealed its first completed sculptures at a launch event at Yorkshire Wildlife Park – a lion and lioness designed and painted by Tom Newell, and a cub designed by children at the hospital and painted by Sian Ellis.

Pride of Yorkshire promises to be a huge free art exhibition that brings together businesses, artists, schools and the public, which will culminate in an auction to raise further funds for Sheffield Children’s.

Cheryl Davidson, Head of Community and Events and Pride of Yorkshire Project Lead, Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “The Pride of Yorkshire trail will be a landmark event, bringing people together to celebrate 150 years of incredible care while ensuring Sheffield Children’s can continue its life-changing work for generations to come.”

“We want this to be our biggest and most impactful campaign yet, uniting the region in support of a cause that touches so many lives. The beauty of this campaign is that everyone can play a part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“hether it’s a company stepping forward as a sponsor, a school embracing the fundraising challenge, or a family exploring the trail. Together,

we can make this a movement that has a lasting impact on children’s healthcare.”

Artist Tom Newell, who worked on our previous sculpture trails, is our launch artist.

It took him one month to paint the lion and lioness. He said: “I’ve been honoured to be involved in all the sculptures so far, from the elephant to the bear. My past two designs were monochrome black and white, so I really wanted it to be the opposite of that. This one’s really colourful. The mane of the lion is hundreds of different angles, so I spent four days on that. It was a real patience test!”

Key dates:

● 11 June 2025 – Public launch of Pride of Yorkshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

● 8th June – 7th September 2026 – The lions take to the streets of South Yorkshire

● October 2026 – Lions Farewell & Auction at Meadowhall

How to get involved:

● Businesses: Sponsor a lion and be part of this landmark event

● Artists: Apply to transform a lion into a work of art

● Schools & Community Groups: Adopt a lion cub and fundraise for Sheffield Children’s

● Families & the Public: Follow the trail and fundraise to help shape the future of children’s healthcare

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details on how to get involved, visit www.prideofyorkshire.org

A once-in-a-generation celebration for Yorkshire Loadhog Foundation is the headline sponsor for the trail. Lucy Ellis, Loadhog Foundation Chair, said: “We’re so proud to support the Pride of Yorkshire project, which brings communities together while raising vital funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“The Loadhog Foundation was set up to give back to causes that matter locally, and this lion trail is a brilliant way to support the charities amazing work and show just how much Yorkshire cares.”

A region-wide public art exhibition

With the campaign being region-wide this time around, the charity is delighted to be working with local councils from Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Mohammed Mahroof, Chair of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee at Sheffield City Council said: “The Pride of Yorkshire public art trail is a fantastic initiative that will not only raise crucial funds for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, but that will also help to attract visitors and help them to explore our city and region.

“I would encourage local businesses to get involved and support this initiative. It is not only for a fantastic cause but will bring people into the city and help support our local economy.”

Coun Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, said: “We’re delighted to be included in the Pride of Yorkshire art trail, and to support Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity’s 150th anniversary.

“I’m sure that people across Barnsley will love exploring the trail and finding the lions, lionesses, and cubs both in our borough and across South Yorkshire. It’s a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors alike to celebrate and experience public art.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster said: “I’m delighted to see the Pride of Yorkshire trail being launched here in Doncaster ahead of the sculpture trail going live across South Yorkshire next summer. This is a truly wonderful charity with its vital work directly supporting over 5000 of Doncaster’s children and families in need of Sheffield Children’s Hospital services each year.

Get involved – businesses, artists, and schools invited to join the Pride

Sheffield Children’s is calling on local and national businesses to sponsor a lion, artists to bring the sculptures to life with bold and inspiring designs, and schools to adopt a lion cub, creating a legacy of creativity and fundraising among young people.

A legacy of giving and creativity

Following the trail’s conclusion, all large lion sculptures will be auctioned to raise essential funds for Sheffield Children’s, supporting its commitment to world-class paediatric care, innovation, and research. The smaller cub sculptures will be returned to schools and community groups as a permanent reminder of their role in this historic celebration.

Follow the journey: