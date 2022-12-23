She won't be home for Christmas as Doncaster country artist releases holiday hit and charity single from Nashville

Released this week, all profits go to military heroes’ charity Victoria Cross.

Sassy lived in central Doncaster caring for her mum Helen Vezay until 2019 when she passed away, so she named the song after her favourite place.

To help the season go with a swing, Sassy has also released the festive favourite I’ll be home for Christmas at the same time, recorded at Omni Studios.

Former model and Shania Twain tribute artist, Sassy Vezay

“I’m singing in a dreamy country style with full orchestra, taking inspiration from Vince Gill’s 1943 version, in full Hollywood Lounge style white fur coat!” smiles Sassy.

“I sang the song to mum in heaven and with the words “I’ll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams”, it really felt like she was there in the studio with me.”

Sassy’s Omni Studios band for the Doncaster and the Kingdom song read like a who’s who of Nashville greats.

The song is co-written and produced by Lynyrd Skynyrd’s producer Stephen Wrench from Musik and Film who produced it along with Sassy’s Nashville Album.

Her composer is Glen Duncan who played fiddle on Shania Twain’s hit song, Honey I’m Home and featured in a BBC documentary on Nashville.

Sassy is mentored by Jude Johnstone who wrote Johnny Cash’s Grammy award-winning hit song Unchained, from the Grammy award-winning album of the same name and Book of Jude podcast.

The song ‘Mom’ from the Nashville Album is for her mum Helen Vezay, who lived in the centre of Doncaster and for whom Sassy cared during the last year of her life. “Mum looked forward to me taking her into Doncaster town centre - a trip to the Frenchgate shopping centre when she was well enough became treat to look forward to and keep her going,” remembers Sassy fondly.

Like so many, the country star faced the grief of bereavement around the pandemic, when both her parents Helen and Michael died within a few weeks of each other, followed by her relationship ending unexpectedly shortly afterwards.

Ambassador for the Victoria Cross charity is Rusty Firmin, who is now Sassy’s security and part of her management team. Sassy met and became friends with the ex-Special Forces veteran, hero of the 80s Iranian Embassy siege featured in the 2017 movie 6 Days and book Go Go Go, while training soldiers to sing as a choir for another charity single.

Both singles are available on all good streaming channels including iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify and all the usual music stores. The full Nashville Omni Studio album will be released in early 2023.

