Sex increases in Doncaster during lockdown as town ranked among Yorkshire's horniest

A new interactive sex map revealing sexual activity over the last year for the whole of the UK ranks Doncaster as the country’s 878th sexiest place – only losing out to Mexborough and Barnsley as the most horny places in South Yorkshire.

The study by sex toy retailer Lovehoney says people in Doncaster have spent more on their sexual pleasure since lockdown.

The firm ranked all the main population centres in the UK including all of South Yorkshire to discover where sexual activity is highest.

Sexual activity has increased in Doncaster during lockdown. (Photo: Lovehoney)

The highest rated place in South Yorkshire was Mexborough in 755th in the national table of locations in the interactive 2021 UK Sex Map.

Rankings for other locations in the region include Barnsley (862nd), Sheffield (975th), and Rotherham (1,176th).

A Lovehoney spokeswoman said: “Doncaster is the 878th sexiest place in the UK with a big rise in sexual activity since lockdown.

“We have seen a huge surge in activity in South Yorkshire as singles and couples look to escape the pressures of lockdown by experimenting more sexually.

“All our data shows that couples with great sex lives enjoy higher overall levels of happiness.”

The figures are based on Lovehoney’s extensive data on the UK’s sexual behaviour.

Lovehoney, the UK’s biggest sex toy retailer, is booming with sales of more than £100 million annually.

In April, the Bath-based firm received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for boosting UK exports.