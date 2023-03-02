Sex doll use deemed 'OK' within marriage in Doncaster, new survey finds

76% of those surveyed believed that using a sex doll whilst in a relationship would not be classed as cheating – although some people think that their partner’s new sex doll might make them leave.

Do you have a taboo fantasy that you wouldn’t dream of telling your spouse? Among a growing number of Brits, is wanting a sex doll one of them?

Offering a life-like experience, sex dolls can be tailor-made, with features such as custom bra size and body shape. They can cost up to a whopping £7,000 and are now being featured more on popular sex-toy websites.

Sex doll use is deemed acceptable in marriage, a new study has found.

Tempted? But what would your spouse think of such a purchase?

IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading dating site for married people, polled women and men on whether male use of sex dolls is acceptable.

78% of men, and 66% of women stated that men using a sex doll whilst in a relationship would be acceptable.

When asked to explain their answers, 54% said that using inanimate objects in a relationship was fine, and 26% said that it does not involve physical intimacy with another person. 15% said there is no emotional involvement, 5% said there is no risk of STDs.

In total, 28% stated it was wrong to use a sex doll if they had a partner. Of the explanations given, 22% said that it was a form of sexual perversion and 15% thought it might make their partner leave them. 12% stated that it would be a form of betraying trust if done without their consent.

Ben, 37 from London who is a user of the site, gave his opinions on using sex dolls.

He said: “I have occasionally thought about buying a sex doll, what appeals to me is being able to customise it how I’d like. I have been having an affair for five years now, and who knows, maybe if I had one of these dolls I wouldn’t need to look elsewhere for fun. I don’t think it is cheating at all.”

However, not everyone agrees with this viewpoint: Tracy, 32, from Essex, who also uses the site says “If my husband asked me permission to use one of those dolls, I would definitely freak out. Firstly, I don’t understand the appeal of them, I find them a bit disgusting. Secondly, I would wonder if there was something wrong with me.”

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationships expert at IllicitEncounters.com said “people are becoming a lot more accepting of different kinks now, hence why a majority of people don’t think using a sex doll is cheating.

It really boils down to the expectations and boundaries within a relationship; if someone’s partner has explicitly said that they think it's cheating then that is up to them.

I think what people are afraid of is the potential to be compared to their spouse's doll and may question their partner’s motives for purchasing one – it may really raise the question of problems in the relationship!”

Questions:

Is male use of a sex doll within a relationship acceptable?

Yes 72%

Men 78%

Women 66%

No 28%

Men 22%

