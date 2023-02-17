Sex and sleep: 13 tips to improve your sex life and your sleep quality

Recent research demonstrates that quality sleep can promote a better sex life, and a healthy sex life can facilitate improved sleep – in fact, sleeping one hour more each night makes a person 14% more likely to engage in sex.

Poor sleep can exacerbate mental health problems such as depression and anxiety which increases levels of cortisol (your body's main stress hormone) which reduces sex drive.

Poor sleep can lead to emotional and relationship problems that can hinder sexual health. For example, a lack of sleep can make conflict with a partner more likely.

Improved sleep quality can lead to a better sex life.

Sleep deprivation may raise the risk of risky sexual behaviour that can lead to sexually transmitted infections or unplanned pregnancy.

Lack of sleep decreases testosterone levels.

Recent research shows that the relationship is bidirectional; sex improves sleep quality, and better sleep leads to better sex.

After sex, a wave of hormones floods your brain, including dopamine (pleasure hormone), norepinephrine, and progesterone. These hormones promote an overall relaxed feeling, which lulls you into a dozy state, perfect for sleep.

For women, sex triggers a spike in estrogen levels, which has been linked to improved quality REM sleep (the stage of deep sleep linked to memory and learning).

Men benefit from a massive surge of prolactin, which prompts an overall fatigue feeling, making it easier to drift off.

A 2021 study reported that coupling in doggystyle boosted REM sleep by up to 43%, with the lotus position and eagle-style also noted as boosting sleep quality.

Orgasms trigger a burst of oxycontin, which counters the level of cortisol in your body, creating the kind of tranquil feeling needed for sleep.

Sex with a partner can help boost levels of intimacy and enhance feelings of closeness that are conducive to sleep.

6-bedroom rules that increase your chance of sex:

Reduce time in bed - try to reduce the amount of time you spend in bed awake when you’re not engaging with sex. Try to keep your bed for sleep and sex only.

Establish a bedtime routine - prioritise self-care and mindfulness activities such as reading and meditating. Self-care can put you in the right mindset before you go to sleep. Mindfulness activities also help to reduce stress - the adrenal hormone cortisol suppresses sex hormones.

Align your sleep schedules - sit down with your partner for a frank discussion and find a sleeping schedule that suits you both, this will improve your sleep quality and boost intimacy.

Lighting - light is all-important in regulating your sleep – your inner body clock regulates itself by what you see. Install dimmer switches so that you can replicate the fading sun later on into the evening. Mood lighting can also create a romantic ambience for you and your partner.

Reduce clutter - clutter will make your room feel stressful, and thus have a negative impact on your sleep and your sex life. Keep your room clutter free – this will improve your sleep, and sex hygiene.

Aromatherapy - A 2019 review indicated that lavender increases sexual desire in women. Lavender smells are known for helping aid symptoms of anxiety and depression and boosting sexual desire.