Sex and masturbation important for "stress relief and well being" says sexpert

Sarah Mulindwa, sex expert for adult brand Lovehoney, said: “Although we can be a little shy when discussing masturbation and whether we do or don’t indulge in a session of “self-love”, both sex and masturbation have a range of physical and emotional benefits, one of which is stress relief.

"In fact, stress was voted as the thing most positively impacted by sex or masturbation in a recent Lovehoney study.

“Both sex and masturbation can be empowering for everyone and whether we engage in sexual activity with a partner or through self-stimulation, our bodies release a flurry of hormones that can aid in alleviating stress and promote relaxation.

“When we have sex or masturbate, our bodies release endorphins in the brain. These are natural chemicals which act as both pain relief but also mood boosters.

"Therefore, when taking part in sexual activity, endorphins flood our brain which in turn promotes a sense of calm and wellbeing.

“This is heightened during orgasm, when the endorphins create a sense of euphoria which can help combat the negative effects of stress.

“Furthermore, our bodies also release dopamine, a neurotransmitter that is associated with feelings of pleasure and reward. When dopamine is released, it can help to boost our mood and make us feel more confident and happier.

"This can then help us cope better with stress and stressful situations.

“Another way in which sex and masturbation can help with stress relief, is by helping people to have a better night’s sleep – something which can be tricky when we’re feeling frazzled.

"During sex or masturbation, our bodies not only release endorphins in the brain but it also produces oxytocin. This hormone promotes feelings of relaxation and sleepiness, which in turn can help us better manage stress and any anxious feelings that stem from this – the Lovehoney study revealed that 61% of people have slept better in the last few months after sex or masturbation.

“When we’re feeling stressed or anxious, our body can release a hormone known as cortisol. High levels of cortisol can highly impact our mood, and this can be shown via mood swings, feeling anxious, depressed or irritable.

"Sex and masturbation can help to reduce the levels of cortisol in the body which ultimately will lead to a reduction in negative feelings.

“All of this plays a big role in improving our mood and our self-esteem, which in turn can impact our ability to handle stress. Both sex and masturbation not only play a pivotal role in reducing our levels of stress but also help us to feel more connected to our bodies and that of our sexual partner.

“Understanding likes and dislikes, turn-ons and turn-offs can foster feelings of connection, intimacy and help us enjoy the moment.