Seventh charity walk planned in memory of Doncaster teacher

The parents of a teacher who died in a car crash have organised a walk in tribute to her for the seventh year.

Julie Homar died in January 2012 a the age of 24, just a few months after starting her first teaching job at Mexborough Montagu Primary School.

This will be the seventh year her family and friends have gathered in Bessacarr for a sponsored walk to remember Julie, who would now be 32.

The annual event has raised thousands of pounds over the years for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and St Francis Church in Bessacarr; two organisations which helped Julie’s family at the time of her death.

Julie’s mum Barbara said: “There’s usually a group of 50 or 60 people who come, including a group she was friends with since was about 12-years-old and some university friends.

“I always say to people before we set off to remember Julie. She used to do the walk herself, when she used to take next doors dogs out for a walk.

“She was a fundraiser so I think she would be delighted with what we are doing. We have raised about £7K or £8K now.”

The walk will begin at St Francis Church, Nostell Place, West Bessacarr, at 2pm on Sunday, April 28. Fundraisers will walk around the church before returning the church for refreshments. All are welcome.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walk4julie to donate.