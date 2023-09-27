Seven figure sum spent on redeveloping the historic Bawtry Hall wedding venue
Bawtry Hallhas utilised a seven figure funding package from HSBC UK to refurbish its 6,000 sq ft site. Large areas of the venue, including wedding reception rooms and the grounds, have been renovated following HSBC UK investment.
The owners of Bawtry Hall have hired 15 new staff members in order to meet increased demand following the renovations.
The financial support from HSBC UK is also set to support further development of more rooms at the venue later this year.
The funding deal came through HSBC UK’s newly launched commercial broker scheme.
Under the new scheme, accredited commercial finance brokers will be able to provide business leads to HSBC UK’s relationship managers.
This will allow HSBC UK to provide customers with more help in the expansion of their businesses through asset purchases, capital expenditure or other investment opportunities.
Jason Cooper, Shareholder, Bawtry Hall, said: “We’re thrilled with this latest round of renovations completed with HSBC UK backing.
"Although the building was already incredibly special, these updates will ensure that Bawtry Hall remains an exceptional venue for all our customers.
"We anticipate a continued drive in demand over the coming months, and we look forward to seeing the positive effects these improvements bring.”
Charlotte Faulkner, the Business Banking Relationship Manager, at HSBC UK, added: “It’s fantastic to support the development of Bawtry Hall and see the venue build on its already award-winning facilities. It is a wonderful venue that can create special moments for many and we look forward to seeing the business grow for years to come.”
- Bawtry Hall was built in 1778. During World War II, the grand building was used as an RAF command centre and it remained an RAF station until the late 1980s. The house was purchased by its current owners in 2014 and was transformed into a high quality wedding venue. The venue, which recently became a functional space, has hosted 40 weddings this year alone. In 2020, the venue was named ‘The Best Countryside Wedding Venue’ at The British Wedding Awards.