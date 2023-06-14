Sharon Constanine of Misson and her six friends – Karen Watt, Cheryl Neal, Zoe Suleman-Casey, Jane Flint, Lisa Collinson and Kathrine O'Brien – completed the 26.2 miles Marathon Walk for Walk the Walk, Moonwalk in Clapham Common London in aid of breast cancer.

She explained: “We were inspired to do the walk as one of our close friends and our village hairdresser was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, so our team is ‘Collar and Cuffs’.”

The group have been training since February this year in all weathers and have had their fair share of feet, hip and knee issues.

The ladies took part in their bras

"We had the support of not just our family and friends, but the whole village has been behind us too, “ Sharon added.

"We've had a bra decorating night and travelled by train in our bra T-shirts.”

Other fundraisers have included a games night at The White Horse, and a raffle, going way above their target of raising £100 each - £700, and are now looking at almost £10,000.

The team at the finishing line

The Collar and Cuffs team