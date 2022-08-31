Serenity Appeal Ball: Huge charity gala in Doncaster to help fund hospital bereavement suite

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity will host its very first ever charity ball in October to raise much-needed funds for local maternity bereavement services.

Known as the ‘Serenity Appeal Ball’, the black-tie event will take place on Friday 14 October at the Ye Olde Bell Hotel near Retford, with all money raised to be put towards the appeal of the same name.

The hospital charity, which supports Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital, launched the ‘Serenity Appeal’ in February of this year to make major enhancements and improvements to its bereavement services within maternity.

The Serenity Suite is planned for Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Healthcare professionals at the Trust are hoping to raise £150,000, money which will fund a dedicated bereavement suite at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, a mobile ultrasound scanner for the Early Pregnancy Unit (EPAU) at Bassetlaw Hospital and refurbishments to two counselling rooms for services across both sites.

As the namesake and centrepiece of the appeal, the ‘Serenity Suite’ will be a designated space at Doncaster Royal Infirmary for families to stay if they have experienced a bereavement, allowing them to spend time with, and mourn, the loss of their new-born.

It will be a self-contained and sound-proofed environment, equipped with a kitchen and bathroom, as well as having soft furnishings and lightings, all of which, it is hoped, will help support families during a highly sensitive time.

To-date the charity has raised just under £60,000 with the kind support of the local residents and organisations, and any donations made on the night will also go towards helping the charity reach its £150,000 target.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “This event promises to be a night to remember with fantastic food, entertainment and an auction with a range of unique and one-off prizes.

“With the overwhelmingly kind support of our communities, we have raised a staggering amount so far towards our ambitious target of £150,000. On behalf of everyone at the Trust, I want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who has supported us to get this far. The funds we raise on the evening will be a major contribution in helping to bring us one step closer to make these important changes to our bereavement services for maternity a reality.

“If you’re interested in attending and supporting this profoundly worthwhile cause, please do so and help us go above and beyond for our local communities.”

The Serenity Ball will take place towards the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week (9 -15 October). Colleagues from the Trust will be visiting locations across the community throughout the week to raise awareness of baby loss, remembering the lives of the babies that left us too soon, whilst raising awareness of how the Trust is working hard to improve bereavement support and providing families with the service they truly deserve.

Tickets for the evening, which starts at 7pm, cost £65 each or £650 for tables of 10 and includes a welcome drink on arrival and three-course-meal. To to book visit www.dbthcharity.co.uk/serenity-appeal-ball/