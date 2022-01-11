"Send our love to Donny!" Zoe Ball praises 'lovely' Doncaster on Radio 2 show

Responding to a caller to her show who informed her he was spending the day driving to Doncaster, she replied: “Awwwwww, lovely Donny. Send our love to Donny.

“We love that place!”

In August last year, the popular presenter hosted her show live from the town as she unveiled a brand new hospital garden.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Ball was full of praise for Doncaster on her Radio 2 show.

She came to town to broadcast the winner of the station’s Big Bee Challenge garden contest and was joined for the live outside broadcast at St Catherine’s Hospital in Balby by 10-year-old Izabella Zogaj, the garden’s designer.

She said: “It is wonderful to be in Donny. Everyone has been so friendly, Donny is amazing and this garden is amazing.

"We’ve all had a really tough year and this is a perfect way to help people cope with their mental health. It’s magical, it is really inspired me and it has been an emotional day.

"Izabella has such an incredible talent, she’s amazing. We’re all so proud of you and it has been great to be in Doncaster.

"Just gotta say, love you people of Donny!”

Also in attendance for the grand unveiling were singer Ella Henderson, travel presenter Richie Anderson, TV priest Kate Bottley and Blue Peter host Richie Driss.