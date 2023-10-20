"See you in a bit, dog s***!" Doncaster RuPaul's Drag Race star exits show

A Doncaster drag queen bidding to win RuPaul’s Drag Race has exited the show, telling fellow contestants: “See you in a bit, dog s***!” as she was eliminated.

Miss Naomi Carter was given the boot in last night’s show, bringing to an end her efforts to win the popular BBC show.

This week’s episode saw the queens divided into groups for a comedy challenge where they had to host tongue-in-cheek Loose Women-style panels on Werk, Love and Play.

Cara Melle and Miss Naomi Carter ended up in the Bottom Two for the week and had to lip sync to Yazz's classic 'The Only Way Is Up'.

Doncaster Drag Race star Miss Naomi Carter has exited the show.

And in the end, Miss Naomi Carter had to sashay away.

"S*** like this doesn't happen to a small-town girl like me. I just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart... and a***," she joked.

Miss Naomi then exited the stage with what is sure to become an iconic sign-off, telling her castmates: "See you in a bit, dog shit!"

"You know what? I'm so bloody proud to be a Ru Girl," she said in the Werk Room.

