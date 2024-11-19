Second Doncaster Council children’s home to be rated as outstanding by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second children’s home run by City of Doncaster Council has been rated as outstanding by Ofsted.

Amersall Home, the four-bedroom home, is the latest to receive the top rating by the regulator who have praised the children’s home team for their work to ‘significantly improve outcomes and positive experiences for the young people’ living in the home.

One other children’s home run by City of Doncaster Council – Cromwell Home – was rated as outstanding by Ofsted earlier this year.

In their report, following their inspection at the end of August, inspectors praised the team for creating a home that “feels like a family home” where children feel safe. The inspectors added that staff have supported the children to develop “warm and interactive relationships with each other”, and created a place where the children feel they are cared for and belong.

Inspectors praised the team for their determination to support the children. With one child who previously lived in the home told inspectors; “It was a brilliant place to live, the best. It helped me turn my life around”.

In the report Ofsted states: “Children are listened to, celebrated and have a sense of belonging in the home.” The inspectors went on to add that “children make astounding progress, and are offered exciting experiences to enhance their lives, learning and independence”.

The inspector team found that staff were well supported, with a manager who is ‘ambitious for children to have the best opportunities in life’. The team is “skilled at putting structure and routine in for children and setting high expectations in a fun and carrying way”.

The inspectors praised managers for supporting their teams in developing their skills and knowledge, through regular supervision, high-quality training, and workshops. In their report inspectors said: “Staff feel supported by managers and several experienced staff described them as the best they have ever worked with.”

Managers involve children in discussions about their futures and decision-making. They encourage children to share their views while advocating for them too. One child said that they are able to express their views to other professionals and follow their dreams, knowing that they would be supported.

Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Early Help, Young People and Children’s Social Care, Councillor Lani-Mae Ball, said: “We are very proud to have received a second outstanding rating in recent months. This is a testament to the amazing hard work our teams do every day to support our children and young people.

“Our children deserve to live in a place that feels like a home, where they can be nurtured and supported to thrive and reach their potential. We want the best for our children, we are ambitious for them, and we’ll continue to strive to further strengthen the services we offer them. ”

The full report is available on the Ofsted website here https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50259006