Search for Doncaster girl to enter this year's Miss Yorkshire competition

Milly went on to be one of two representatives from Lincolnshire and Yorkshire to qualify for the Miss England Final, in which she finished second.

Organisers are still accepting entries, and Phil Green, representing the Miss England office asked the Free Press: “Are Doncaster girls shy? We would love to see girls from Doncaster entering this year’s contest and would like to encourage girls to apply by emailing – [email protected].”

The Miss Yorkshire Contest will take place on Sunday October 1 at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel, Doncaster, from where the winner and runner-up will both qualify for the Miss England Final