News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Search for Doncaster girl to enter this year's Miss Yorkshire competition

After the success of local girl Milly Everatt in last year’s Miss Yorkshire contest, the city of Doncaster is without a representative in this year’s event.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 08:14 BST

Milly went on to be one of two representatives from Lincolnshire and Yorkshire to qualify for the Miss England Final, in which she finished second.

Organisers are still accepting entries, and Phil Green, representing the Miss England office asked the Free Press: “Are Doncaster girls shy? We would love to see girls from Doncaster entering this year’s contest and would like to encourage girls to apply by emailing – [email protected].”

The Miss Yorkshire Contest will take place on Sunday October 1 at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel, Doncaster, from where the winner and runner-up will both qualify for the Miss England Final

For more information visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MissYorkshireOfficial where there are also details of how to get tickets to attend and watch.

Related topics:DoncasterYorkshireOrganisersLincolnshire