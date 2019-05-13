Search continues for missing Doncaster mother and daughter last seen over a month ago

Police are continuing to search for a mother and daughter from Doncaster who have not been seen in over a month.

Sebjana Myzeqari, 24, and her two-year-old daughter Enissa, of Hyde Park in Doncaster, were reported missing on Wednesday, May 1, after they had not been seen for a few weeks.

Sebjana Myzeqari and her daughter Enissa Myzeqari have not been seen for a number of weeks

The pair were last seen on CCTV leaving a medical centre on St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster, on Tuesday, April 2.

They were seen crossing Trafford Way and heading in the direction of Doncaster town centre at around 10.30am on April 2 but have not been seen or heard from since.

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for help and last week released a new image of the toddler in a bid to locate them.

Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick, who is overseeing the search, said: “We don’t know that Sebjana has any family and friends in Doncaster.

“For this reason, we really need your help find out where they are. We want to make sure Sebjana and Enissa are safe and well.

“The last sighting we have of them is CCTV footage as they leave the Flying Scotsman Health Centre on St Sepulchre Gate West, on Tuesday 2 April.

“Sebjana, if you’re reading this – please get in touch with us.”

Sebjana is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall with shoulder length mousy brown hair.

Enissa has distinctive large brown eyes and brown curly hair.

There is limited information about what clothing they may be wearing, however Sebjana is reported to habitually wear dark clothing and Enissa is thought to be wearing a light pink and white outfit.

Police are asking anyone who lives or works in Doncaster and the surrounding areas to please look out for them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police urgently on 101 quoting incident number 275 of May 1 2019