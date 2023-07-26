School uniform bank offers help to Doncaster families in need of clothes

St Peter’s Uniform Bank, based in Bentley, collects old school uniforms and redistributes to them to children in need.

Organiser Abigail Clarke said: "We work with our local schools and community to get in pre-loved uniform.

"Asda has also donated us a massive amount of brand new items they couldn’t sell twice earlier this year.

"We then sort them out and give them back out to anyone who lives in the DN5 community or anyone who has a child who goes to one of the schools in the area free of charge.

Research has shown not everyone feels comfy taking a hand out as such with it having the ‘bank’ name as there’s a stigma with it.

Added Abigail: “So for anyone who wants to pay, we accept donations of 50p an item and £5 a bag.

"It is completely self referral so open to the whole community as everyone is feeling the pinch with the cost of living.

"For those who were already struggling before this, it is a lifeline to access free uniform.

"And to those who are now struggling who wouldn’t have been before and could afford to buy them, by getting them so cheap at a fiver is a mega deal.

"We have helped over 200 children since opening late last year and really want to push that uniform poverty is a real thing and something we need to address.”

