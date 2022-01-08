School pupils create huge mural artwork celebrating Doncaster's history

The mural captures aspects of Doncaster's history.

Year 5 pupils at Kingfisher Primary School in Wheatley have painted the eight foot mural which will be officially unveiled by the civic mayor of Doncaster later this month.

The painting features all aspects of Doncaster’s history, including mining, railways and racing as well as nods to Doncaster Rovers, the town’s Vulcan bomber, Yorkshire Wildlife Park while the centrepiece is the school’s logo, a kingfisher bird.

Teacher Laura Taylor said: “The children have been learning all about Doncaster and, inspired by the City status bid and the new mural outside the train station, have created their own piece.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vulcan bomber, railways and mining all feature in the artwork.

"The children have worked together to paint a mural featuring famous parts of Doncaster and its history.

"They have worked incredibly hard and as a result, the Mayor is attending to unveil the painting."