School hits back at mum's claims autistic son was put in isolation for wearing wrong shoes

Bosses at a Doncaster school have hit back at a mum’s claims that her autistic son was put in isolation for wearing ‘comfy boots’ rather than uniform shoes.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 16:21 BST
The mum, who has asked for herself and her son not to be named, says that she sent her child to Balby’s Astrea Academy Woodfields in boots rather the black shoes required on the school’s official uniform list because of sensory issues.

But the school, which saw protests from angry parents last year about its rules policy and leadership, has hit back at the claims, saying that pupils with sensory issues are ‘well-supported’ and that students are given the chance to change footwear.

The pupil’s mum said: “He has autism and ADHD and the school have sat him in isolation all day for wearing all black, smart comfy boots.

Astrea Academy Woodfields has hit back over claims an autistic pupil was put in isolation for wearing the wrong shoes.
"The school doesn’t care about the children, just the numbers and every one of them conforming to idealisation.

"But not every child can adapt to those desires and has personal struggles in wearing the uniform.

"I get him into the school’s ridiculous uniform to conform to school rules but wearing a pair of all black boots will not interrupt any learning for himself or others.

"Until they allow him to wear something on his feet he's comfortable in he will be staying home.”

A spokesperson for Astrea Academy Woodfields said: “Whilst it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment on individual students, we can confirm that no students were sent home for wearing the wrong footwear.

"Students with additional needs are also well-supported at Woodfields – we have a highly expert team who ensure that consideration is given to any needs that may arise from sensory issues and lead to physical discomfort.

“In the event that students come into school with incorrect footwear, they are offered the opportunity to change into a pair of shoes from school.

"This is part of our wider approach to supporting families in light of the cost of living challenges, which has seen us invest significantly in funding school uniform items, including shoes.

"We also have a very well-used uniform exchange shop, and run wider initiatives such as our prom dress exchange which is very popular in the run up to the end of school-year prom.”

