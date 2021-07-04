School boy makes bookmarks to raise money for a child with a brain tumour

Charlie Kirsopp is just 10 years old.

He found out that a pupil at his school's brother had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Jamie Kirsopp, Charlie’s father, said: “He came home from school and told me he wanted to do something to help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie with bookmarks that he made.

“He decided that he wanted to make bookmarks and sell them to family and friends.”

He has raised around £76 so far.

Charlie’s parents Jamie and Vikki Kirsopp are extremely proud of their son.

“I’m really proud that he cares so much about other people,” Charlie continued.

“It’s great that he wants to make a difference.

“I hope it will show other kids that they can make positive changes too.”

Read more: Doncaster student qualifies as a pilot aged just 16.

The donation page for the child that Charlie is raising money for can be found here.