Sausage roll pants on sale in Doncaster as Primark and Greggs team up for clothing range
Pants decorated with sausage rolls are set to go on sale in Doncaster this weekend after fashion store Primark and food chain Greggs teamed up for a new clothing range.
The 11-piece collection also includes hoodies, socks and t-shirts and will be available from Primark’s Market Place store in Doncaster this Saturday.
Available in 60 stores, prices start at £7 for multipacks of sausage roll-themed socks or boxer shorts, rising to £16 for a pair of Greggs branded trainers.
Shoppers can snap up a blue logo t-shirt for £8 or a full Greggs tracksuit for £30.
You can also get matching sweatshirts, sliders and a bucket hat, with the colour palette matching Greggs staff uniform.
The collection will be available while stocks last.
Raymond Reynolds, business development director at Greggs said last week that customers have always asked for merchandise
"Fans can quite literally show their love for Greggs on their sleeves" now, he said.