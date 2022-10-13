Sapling from Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration tree is planted in Doncaster

The sapling was taken from the Queen’s Green Canopy Tree of Trees sculpture erected outside Buckingham Palace in June.

In collaboration with the Don Catchment Rivers Trust, the Friends of Hexthorpe Park Flatts were delighted to receive the sapling - a Whitebeam - Sorbus aria – which was planted earlier this week.

It was planted in Hexthorpe Flatts with Vice Lord-Lieutenant John Holt and former High Sheriff of South Yorkshire Carole O’Neill both attending, along with volunteers from both groups.

The sapling from the Tree of Trees has been planted in Hexthorpe Flatts. (Photos: Getty/Don Catchment Rivers Trust).

Ed Shaw from the Don Catchment Rivers Trust said: “We wanted to plant the tree somewhere close to the River Don, in a location that had some meaning to the Trust.

"Hexthorpe Flatts Park seemed the perfect place, so we were delighted when the ‘friends of group’ agreed and helped make it happen.”

Steve Reasbeck, Chair of Friends of Hexthorpe Flatts Park, said: “We are honoured to have been chosen to receive a sapling from the Tree of Trees.

"We thank the Vice Lord-Lieutenant for coming to the park for what was a wonderful occasion.

"We have worked in collaboration with Don Catchment Rivers Trust and look forward to doing so again in the future.

"The tree will form a centrepiece to the Jubilee Orchard that is being created in the park and stands as symbol of optimism, regeneration and hope.”