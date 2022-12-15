Santa to drop in at Doncaster Rovers match on latest sleigh tour of city

The Rotary Club of Doncaster St George’s will be out and about between 16 and 21 December – including a trip to the Eco Power Stadium for Saturday's League Two game between Rovers and Harrogate Town.

He will be starting to make his rounds with his elves from every night from 6pm to 8pm.

He will be visiting Bennetthorpe, Belle Vue, Intake, Wheatley, Balby, Town Moor, Wheatley Hills and Wheatley.

Santa is coming to Doncaster on another sleigh tour.

And he will be at Doncaster Rovers on December 17 between 1pm to 3pm alongside Rovers’ mascot Donny Dog as well as Royal Air Force Cadets from Doncaster 103 Squadron, Sandford Road Barracks.

Full street details and dates are listed below.

All donations received will help fund community grants through the clubs’s Charitable Trust.

Spokesman Phillip Knight said: “Our community grants scheme distributes grant funding to local charities and groups or to wider charitable endeavours.

"The scheme has now been in existence for over 15 years and throughout that time they have managed to support a wide range of local charities and community groups with various grants."

Some examples of which are:

• Supporting disadvantaged and vulnerable young people.• Isolated and lonely elderly residents.• Doncaster Samaritans.• Various Youth Associate groups• Young people’s sports teams.• Support groups for adults and children with both mental and physical disability and long-term conditions.• Support also provided for work in community libraries.• Helped volunteers to enhance their local environment.

Full Route Details - Santa Sleigh Route’s 16th to 21st Dec 2022Friday 16th - BENNETTHORPE & BELLE VUE Roads - Alderson, Manor, Granby, Franklin, Belle Vue Av, St Anne's, St Ursula's, St Agne's, St Margaret'sSaturday 17th - INTAKE / WHEATLEYRoads - Rowan Mount , Oakhill , Sandall Rise , Adlard , Clifton , Sandcliffe , Bruce , Abingdon , Malton, Wicklow , Dargle , Arklow , DublinSunday 18th - BALBYRoads - Greenfield , Florence , Earlesmere , St John's , Albony , Alexandra , King Edward , Victory , Westfield, Carr View , Clarence , Scarth , St Catherine’s , Carr HillMonday 19th - TOWN MOORRoads - Zetland , Dunleary , Dublin , Lakeen , Ardeen , Plunket , Craithie , Imperial , Rockingham , Marlborough, Hampton , Glamis , Avondale , HarewoodTuesday 20th - WHEATLEY HILLSRoads - Sandall Park , Greenleafe , Lowfield , Linkswood , Boundary , Masefield , Hiil Top , Chestnut, Oakhill, Central Boulevard , Thornhill , The GroveWednesday 21st - WHEATLEY Roads - Wentworth , Ferrers , Norborough , Lifford , Raby , Morley , Rockingham , Stafford , Woodhouse , Dake, Hardy , Dundas , Hawke , Woodhouse

The tour is one of several Santa sleigh tours being held across Doncaster in the run up to Christmas.