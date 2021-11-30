Santa to drop in at Doncaster house for charity Christmas lights switch on

Santa is coming to a lights switch on in Doncaster this weekend.

Santa Claus himself will be paying a visit to the house in Balby which has been festooned with dozens of fairy lights for a fundraising festive Christmas lights display.

3 Buttercup Mews will be lit from 7.30pm on Saturday, with residents raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.