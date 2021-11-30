Santa to drop in at Doncaster house for charity Christmas lights switch on
There will be a very special guest at a festive lights switch on in Doncaster this weekend.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 12:03 pm
Santa Claus himself will be paying a visit to the house in Balby which has been festooned with dozens of fairy lights for a fundraising festive Christmas lights display.
3 Buttercup Mews will be lit from 7.30pm on Saturday, with residents raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Organiser Martin Dent says there will also be food provided. A number of companies have all donated raffle prizes.